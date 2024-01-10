Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.45. 24,447 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $491.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.4384 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.