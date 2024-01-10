Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $404.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,628. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

