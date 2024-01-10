Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 587,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,631. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

