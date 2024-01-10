Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

