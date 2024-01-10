Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,152. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $132.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.