Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 185,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

