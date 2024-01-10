Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. 75,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,153. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.