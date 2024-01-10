Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 662,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.