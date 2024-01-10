Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 283,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,474. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.