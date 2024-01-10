Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$24.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

