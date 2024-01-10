Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 203,896 shares.The stock last traded at $53.62 and had previously closed at $52.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $448,856. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

