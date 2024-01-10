Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.24.

PGR stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

