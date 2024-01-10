ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.99. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 4,439,567 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.