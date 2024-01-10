ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 1,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

