ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 72,476,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 117,346,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.