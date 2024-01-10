ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 72,476,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 117,346,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
