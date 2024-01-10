Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $87.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena traded as low as $37.94 and last traded at $38.11. 56,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,460,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,150. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

