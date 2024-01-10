Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.