Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Issued By Raymond James

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$16.06 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.