Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Issued By Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 213,465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

