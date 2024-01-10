Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Raised by Raymond James (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$39.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

