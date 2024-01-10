Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Lowered by Raymond James

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tricon Residential in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth about $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the third quarter worth about $45,874,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

