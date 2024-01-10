Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.