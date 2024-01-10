Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

