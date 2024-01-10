Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reduced by Analyst

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extreme Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Extreme Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

EXTR stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

