Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Moderna, Inc. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($5.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2028 earnings at $40.42 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

