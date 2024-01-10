Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Decreased by HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $249.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AngioDynamics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AngioDynamics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.