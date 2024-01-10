Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lowered by Analyst

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

