Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by Analyst

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after buying an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

