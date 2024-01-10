Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issued By William Blair

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 606.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 93.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

