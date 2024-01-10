Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Increased by Analyst

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$131.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

