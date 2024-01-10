Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

