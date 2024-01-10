QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 206,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 295,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QNST shares. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

