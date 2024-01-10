Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 286821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 in the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

