Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.70

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 286821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 in the last 90 days. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
