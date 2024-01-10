Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

O stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.



