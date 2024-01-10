Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 66.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

