Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equinix, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinix in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $798.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a 1-year low of $661.66 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $793.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $773.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

