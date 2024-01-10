Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) and Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cerevel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cerevel Therapeutics 0 9 2 0 2.18

Risk & Volatility

I-Mab currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 915.63%. Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.82, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. Given I-Mab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Cerevel Therapeutics.

I-Mab has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerevel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab -$253.77 million -0.73 -$363.53 million N/A N/A Cerevel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$351.51 million ($2.50) -16.90

Cerevel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Cerevel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Cerevel Therapeutics N/A -99.72% -42.90%

Summary

I-Mab beats Cerevel Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; Givastomig, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers; TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for PD(L)-1 resistant tumors; and TJ-C64B, a bispecific antibody for ovarian and other cancers. The company has strategic collaboration agreement with PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; and Roche Diagnostics. I-Mab was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model. The company's products also comprise Tavapadon, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist that is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of early- and late-stage Parkinson's disease; CVL-871, a selective dopamine D1/D5 partial agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to treat dementia-related apathy; and CVL-354, a selective kappa-opioid receptor antagonist to treat major depressive disorder and substance use disorder. It is also involved in the development of an M4 agonist program for the treatment of psychosis and related indications; and PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of psychiatric, neuroinflammatory, and other disorders. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

