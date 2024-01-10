Reviewing ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,004.29%. Given ZIVO Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIVO Bioscience is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $31.10 million 11.54 -$128.18 million ($2.75) -2.65 ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -$8.74 million N/A N/A

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -663.05% -53.89% -35.16% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -561.44%

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

