Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after acquiring an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.