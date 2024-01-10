RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OPP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
