RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.