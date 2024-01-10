RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

