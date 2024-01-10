RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

