RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
