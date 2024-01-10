RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

