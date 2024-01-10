Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $59,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

