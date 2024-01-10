Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s previous close.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

STXS opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 67.19% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 20,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,692,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,642.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 53,078 shares of company stock valued at $80,790. 19.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

