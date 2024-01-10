RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.17. 850,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,789,501. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

