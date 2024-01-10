Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

