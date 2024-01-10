Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.44 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.437 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
