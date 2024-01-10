Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

