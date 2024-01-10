Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,650,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 196,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.