Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after acquiring an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after buying an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,503,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,951,000 after buying an additional 1,230,501 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

