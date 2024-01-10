Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 10th

Sagimet Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Sagimet Biosciences had issued 5,312,500 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

