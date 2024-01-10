Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $484.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $484.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.39.

Get Saia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,547. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. Saia has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $461.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.51 and a 200-day moving average of $402.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.